Portland police searching for suspects wanted for vandalism during May Day riot

Investigators are asking for the public's help locating three suspects wanted for vandalism during the May Day riot in downtown Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau posted photos of the wanted suspects on its "Can You ID Me?" website.

Police said the suspects caused vandalism to a patrol car and a Target store in the area of Southwest 10th Avenue and Morrison Street on May 1.

Damion Feller, 22, was previously arrested on charges of riot and arson in connection with vandalism to the patrol vehicle and Target store during the riot.

A permitted march on May 1 turned violent when police said anarchists damaged businesses, cars and other property and hurled items including fireworks and Molotov cocktails at officers.

Police made 25 arrests during the riot. The suspects ranged in age from 14 to 44 years old.

Anyone with information about the wanted suspects is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau.

