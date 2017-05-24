Salt & Straw to offer food waste-inspired flavors for June

Popular Portland-based ice cream shop Salt & Salt is embracing “rescued foods” for its latest limited-edition flavors.

Next month, Salt & Straw will have five ice creams made from food waste.

Head Salt & Straw ice cream maker Tyler Malek worked with Urban Gleaners to create the new flavors.

Salt & Straw said the June flavor series was made to “increase awareness of how much food in the developed world is wasted, the vast majority of which is made up of surplus, edible ingredients that could help reduce hunger in our most vulnerable communities, but get tossed because of lack of storage space, lack of distribution chains, passing food fads and holidays.”

“The fact that we waste 40% of our food in the United States while there are families and children not getting the food they need is a horrific reality and something that all of us in the food industry need to focus on changing,” said Malek.

The June flavors are:

Urban Gleaners’ Toasted Baguette PB&J

Celery Root & Strawberry Celery Leaf Jam

Ancient Heritage's Lemon Curd & Whey

Breakside Brewery’s Spent Grains & Bacon S'mores

Bourbon Distilled Cherries Ambrosia (vegan)

The series was created in part with ingredients from local businesses. For example, the Celery Root & Strawberry Celery Leaf Jam ice cream uses surplus celery root from Sauvie Island Organics.

The five “rescued foods” flavors will be available at Salt & Straw scoop shops from Friday, June 2 and Friday June 31. Salt & Straw plans to donate a portion of the June ice cream sales to Urban Gleaners.

