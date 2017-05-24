Portland K-9 Maverick tracks down suspect running from stolen motorcycle

Photo of K-9 Maverick, courtesy of the Portland Police Bureau, and jail booking photo of Michael Lyn Evans.

A Portland Police Bureau K-9 tracked down a suspect running from a stolen motorcycle in southeast Portland.

The bureau shared the police work of K-9 Maverick on Twitter early Wednesday morning.

Officers said 42-year-old Michael Lyn Evans attempted to run from a stolen motorcycle in the area of Southeast 120th And Lincoln Street, but he was "no match" for Maverick and his handler.

Evans was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, attempt to elude by vehicle and on foot and attempted possession of methamphetamine.

Foot pursuit area of SE120/Lincoln. No match for K9 Maverick and his partner, Ofcr Sweeney! Suspect ran from stolen motorcycle. Off to jail pic.twitter.com/lEggqCHmXb — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) May 24, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.