Portland K-9 Maverick tracks down suspect running from stolen mo - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland K-9 Maverick tracks down suspect running from stolen motorcycle

Posted: Updated:
Photo of K-9 Maverick, courtesy of the Portland Police Bureau, and jail booking photo of Michael Lyn Evans. Photo of K-9 Maverick, courtesy of the Portland Police Bureau, and jail booking photo of Michael Lyn Evans.
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A Portland Police Bureau K-9 tracked down a suspect running from a stolen motorcycle in southeast Portland.

The bureau shared the police work of K-9 Maverick on Twitter early Wednesday morning.

Officers said 42-year-old Michael Lyn Evans attempted to run from a stolen motorcycle in the area of Southeast 120th And Lincoln Street, but he was "no match" for Maverick and his handler.

Evans was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, attempt to elude by vehicle and on foot and attempted possession of methamphetamine.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.