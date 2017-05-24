Natural gas leak leads to evacuations in north Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Natural gas leak leads to evacuations in north Portland

A natural gas leak led to evacuations in north Portland on Wednesday.

Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the scene in the area of North Lombard Street and Baltimore Avenue around 11 a.m.

Firefighters said construction workers struck a gas line, causing the leak.

The line was secured, but firefighters said the area was evacuated while NW Natural workers responded to evaluate the situation.

