Affidavit: Man grabbed 6-year-old girl, tried to take off her pants in Gresham

A man accused of inappropriately touching a 6-year-old girl and trying to take off her pants is facing charges including sex abuse, according to court documents.

Megale Antoine White, 45, was arrested by Gresham police on Sunday.

Police said White approached a 6-year-old girl playing outside her apartment with her 9-year-old sister and touched her back side.

The girl told police that White then asked to touch her vagina and tried to take off her pants, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states the girl started screaming and kicking at the man, causing her parents to run outside.

White attempted to walk away, but court documents state the girl's father followed him while her mother called 911.

A neighbor witnessed the incident and joined the girl's father in following White.

A probable cause affidavit states White pulled out a Leatherman tool and waved it at the girl's father, but "became compliant" when officers arrived at the scene.

White denied having any contact with the child and said he was asleep in the grass when a group of people started chasing him, according to the affidavit.

White was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree sex abuse, attempted sex abuse and menacing. He was arraigned on the charges Monday and is due back in court May 31.

