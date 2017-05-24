Swashbuckling ship from ‘Pirates’ film docks along Oregon Coast

A special Disney star has sailed its way to Newport for an interactive stay.

The Lady Washington, a replica of the original Lady Washington and the official tall ship of Washington state, arrived to Newport on May 17 and is open for family-friendly fun until May 29.

The ship will look familiar to Disney fans: it was featured in “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” the first film in Disney’s “Pirates” franchise. It portrayed the HMS Interceptor, a British naval ship that battles against the Black Pearl.

Additionally, the Lady Washington has been in several other motion pictures and television shows.

While in Newport, the Lady Washington is offering experiences open to the public, including walk-on tours and three different sail activities.

If anyone is interested in visiting the Lady Washington can’t make the Newport days, it’s not the ship’s only local stop. Lady Washington will be in Coos Bay and Astoria next, along with plenty of appearances in Washington state June through September.

More information on the ship’s schedule is available on the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport’s website.

