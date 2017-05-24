Deputies: Man with 'private' license plates arrested on Hwy 26 in Washington Co.

A man driving with "private" license plates was arrested on Highway 26, according to Washington County deputies, causing traffic delays Wednesday afternoon.

A deputy stopped a pickup near Northwest 185th Avenue. The truck had fake license plates that said, "No driver license or insurance required."

Deputies said the driver refused to provide his name or a form of identification.

All eastbound lanes were blocked while the incident unfolded.

The man was taken into custody and eventually identified as Richard Leroy Garrison. He was arrested on charges of failure to carry and present a valid license and interfering with a peace officer.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 26 reopened in the area by 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.