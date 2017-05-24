Deputies: Man with 'private' license plates arrested on Hwy 26 i - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Man with 'private' license plates arrested on Hwy 26 in Washington Co.

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office
Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

A man driving with "private" license plates was arrested on Highway 26, according to Washington County deputies, causing traffic delays Wednesday afternoon.

A deputy stopped a pickup near Northwest 185th Avenue. The truck had fake license plates that said, "No driver license or insurance required."

Deputies said the driver refused to provide his name or a form of identification.

All eastbound lanes were blocked while the incident unfolded.

The man was taken into custody and eventually identified as Richard Leroy Garrison. He was arrested on charges of failure to carry and present a valid license and interfering with a peace officer.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 26 reopened in the area by 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.