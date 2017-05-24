Missing Clackamas Co. 12-year-old found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing Clackamas Co. 12-year-old found safe

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a missing 12-year-old has been found safe.

Deputies have been looking for Malic Martinez since late Tuesday.

According to sheriff’s office, the boy is not being cooperative with deputies and searchers, though, and has been running away from them.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 and KPTV.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.