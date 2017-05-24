Missing Clackamas Co. 12-year-old found safe

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a missing 12-year-old has been found safe.

Deputies have been looking for Malic Martinez since late Tuesday.

According to sheriff’s office, the boy is not being cooperative with deputies and searchers, though, and has been running away from them.

