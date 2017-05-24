Victims identified in deadly Happy Valley crash

The man killed in a crash in a work zone near Happy Valley Tuesday has been identified by authorities.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that 48-year-old Pablo Dominguez-Amezcua of Portland was killed in the DUII crash on Southeast 122nd Avenue.

The sheriff’s office also reported that one of the other two workers hit in the crash, 62-year-old William Griffin of Happy Valley, is still in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The third victim, 26-year-old Preston Stucky of Cornelius, has been released from the hospital.

The driver who crashed into the workers, 51-year-old Fedot Tsopko of Portland, was in court in Clackamas County Wednesday, facing charges of first-degree manslaughter, second and third-degree assault, DUII and failure to perform the duties of a driver.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tsopko was driving a 1990 Lexus 4D north on SE 122nd when he came into the construction zone and failed to yield to flaggers, then hit Dominguez-Amezcua, Griffin and Stucky before running off the road, flipping over into an embankment.

Crews from the Clackamas Fire District responding to the scene had to extricate Tsopko who had been trapped inside his vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital accompanied by Happy Valley police, then was released and immediately taken to the Clackamas County Jail.

There has been a GoFundMe campaign started to help support Dominguez-Amezcua's family.

