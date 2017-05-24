Man arrested for shooting woman in SE Portland sentenced to 5 years in prison

A man arrested in connection with a shooting that critically injured a woman in southeast Portland has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Edward Earl Jones Jr., 26, pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree attempted assault and felon in possession of a firearm Wednesday. Additional charges including attempted murder-domestic violence were dismissed.

Police responded to an apartment complex on the 3600 block of Southeast 28th Place the afternoon of May 25, 2016.

A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Her injuries were described as critical and life-threatening.

Police said the shooter ran away and was not immediately located.

Jones was arrested the following day. Police described the shooting as an incident of domestic violence.

