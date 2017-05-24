Vancouver man facing 20 charges in office bathroom spy-cam case

A Vancouver man is facing 20 charges after police say he set up a camera inside a unisex bathroom at his office and recorded at least 30 co-workers using the restroom.

Employee Kyle Andrews, 31, was arrested. According to court records Andrews works at NetRush, an office in southeast Vancouver where police say someone discovered a spy-camera that was plugged into an electrical outlet.

When investigators reviewed the footage they say they found clear video of intimate body parts and Andrews removing the camera and leaving with it on two occasions.

Andrews is now facing 20 charges of voyeurism; police say that’s how many victims have been identified. At least another 10 have not yet been identified and additional charges may be pending.

FOX 12 went to Andrews’ northeast Vancouver home Wednesday but no one was home. Requests for comment were not returned.

NetRush is not open to the public and investigators say all of the victims are co-workers. FOX 12 reached out to NetRush for comment Wednesday, but did not hear back.

According to court records, Andrews admitted to police that he did place the camera in the bathroom and said “he was stupid for doing so and regretted it.”

Andrews is due back in court on June 2.

