Felon who shot Fairview police officer sentenced to 21 years in prison

A man who shot a Fairview police officer has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison.

David Charlton, 41, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of attempted aggravated murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said Charlton crashed an SUV into a fence near the Barberry Village Apartments on the 200 block of Southeast 188th Avenue in Gresham in April 2016.

Charlton left the scene and was confronted by an officer from Fairview and an officer from Gresham.

Court documents state Fairview Officer Scott Shropshire saw a gun in Charlton's hand, yelled "gun" and was then shot in the torso by Charlton.

Charlton then armed himself with an assault-type rifle and fired several more rounds at Shropshire, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Gresham Officer Mike Brooder fired at Charlton until he fell to the ground.

Shropshire and Charlton were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

A probable cause affidavit states Charlton fired an estimated 11 shots at the officers from a handgun and rifle. Brooder's patrol car was hit six times.

At the time of the officer-involved shooting, Charlton was a wanted felon after he violated his parole stemming from a 1999 bank robbery. He had served 13 years in prison.

Charlton was sentenced to 21 years and three months in prison Wednesday, as well as three years post-prison supervision. He was also ordered to pay around $24,000 in restitution.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.