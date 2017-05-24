Grandmother of Quanice Hayes: 'The city of Portland declared war on my family'

Quanice Hayes and replica firearm found near his body after deadly officer-involved shooting. (Photos released by Portland Police Bureau)

Family members of Quanice Hayes spoke at Wednesday's City Council meeting more than three months after he was shot and killed by a Portland police officer. (KPTV)

More than three months after a 17-year-old was shot and killed by a Portland police officer, members of his family addressed the Portland City Council.

"On Feb. 9, 2017, the city of Portland declared war on my family and the first casualty was Quanice Hayes, my 17-year-old grandson," said Quanice Hayes' grandmother Donna Hayes on Wednesday.

Two city commissioners arranged for the family to speak during Wednesday's meeting. The family called the presentation, "Quanice's Life for Change Tribute."

Donna Hayes discussed her personal struggles and frustration with racism over the years in Portland.

"The city took a proud, loving family and buried them with Quanice," she said.

A grand jury ruled Officer Andrew Hearst was justified in using deadly force against Quanice Hayes.

Investigators said Hayes, armed with a realistic-looking replica handgun, robbed a man sitting in a car across from a hotel on the 1700 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue.

A few minutes later, police received reports of a car prowler and then an unwanted person outside a home with the same description as the robbery suspect.

Hayes was found near the home and claimed to live there, before he ran away while holding his waistband, according to investigators.

A broken window was discovered on the door of another nearby house and Hayes was found crouching deep in an alcove between the home and a garage.

Police said Hayes was ordered to keep his hands up, but he repeatedly reached for his waistband and pockets.

Hearst fired three shots at Hayes, hitting his head and torso.

Investigators said Hayes was carrying a stolen EBT card and other stolen property. A tan-colored replica gun was found next to Hayes with his DNA on it, according to investigators.

Toxicology results on Hayes' blood showed numerous drugs, according to the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office, including cocaine, benzodiazepine and hydrocodone.

Haye's girlfriend also spoke at the City Council meeting Wednesday, calling him the love of her life. Haye's cousin addressed the city commissioners in hopes of clarifying the family's feelings.

"There's always a misconception that when a family endures something like this that we think all police officers are evil and everyone has an agenda against us. That's not what my family is saying. What we're saying is that a particular atrocity happened to us and because of that, we're aware many families are going through the same thing," said Terrance Hayes.

Quanice Hayes' mother previously addressed the City Council several weeks after the shooting and described her son as an "adventures teen who, at times, could be a little rebellious."

