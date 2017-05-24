Portland Timbers ready for match against Seattle Sounders

Rivalry week in Major League Soccer doesn't get much bigger than the Cascadia Derby between the past two cup champions; the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders.

While the Timbers earned the title of champions in 2015, the Sounders are the reigning MLS Cup Champs.

Winless in their last four, Portland has slipped from first to fifth in the Western Conference as teams go into the second quarter of the season. The Timbers are now four points from first but five points ahead of Seattle.

Now the Timbers are out to collect the full three points and their first ever MLS regular season victory at CenturyLink Field in the Cascadia Derby that dates back to 1975.

"The boys have shown they have put the effort in and they are sticking together and we are sitting on 18 points at the moment and that is a decent start but obviously we would like to pick a few more points up, so it's time to get back to our winning ways and why not this weekend," said team captain and defender Liam Ridgewell.

"This is the game that you mark down on your calendar as a big one. Everyone wants to play in it, everyone wants to fight to get the three points so regardless of where we are, this is always going to be an important game and obviously we are up for it," said goalkeeper Jake Gleeson.

"We don't like the Sounders but we have a lot of respect for their coach, their coaches, their players, just like we do with all good clubs but we definitely don't like them," Coach Caleb Porter said with a smile.

The Timbers don't like the fact that Diego Chara won't travel to Seattle. Chara is suspended for his early red card in Montreal.

The match against the Sounders is set to begin at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 27.

