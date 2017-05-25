Two Marion Co. men accused of stealing 30 guns, cash, jewelry

Austin Kleinberg, Paul Shaw's stepson, who is suspected of being an accomplice in the theft of 30 guns. (KPTV)

Two men are accused of stealing 30 handguns, cash and jewelry from a Salem couple, and one of the men is related to the couple.

Police have arrested one suspect but are now looking for the other.

The crime may have been an inside job, and police are desperate to find the guns before they can be used to rob or kill.

"They're not good for target practice, they're good for anything else," said Paul Shaw. "They are strictly to kill people."

Shaw says he knows his guns.

"They make a hole about this big going in and a hole about this big going out," Shaw said

Police say 19-year-old Raycelend Jensen-Baker broke into Shaws home while he and his wife were at work and stole cash, jewelry and an arsenal of some 30 guns.

According to police, they are now looking for Shaws 18-year-old stepson Austin Kleinberg who's now suspected of being an accomplice.

"We spent roughly from 6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. last night with the police identifying our property," said Shaw.

Shaw says Jensen-Baker didn't stay behind bars for long and fears he may have used stolen cash to get out.

"They took $4,000 in cash, bail was $2,000 so I not only got robbed but I paid for him to get bailed out and he still has all my possessions," said Shaw.

As for his stepson, Shaw fears he still has the guns and knows how to use them.

"I believe that he is probably in possession of those. The police have not been able to track him down or find him," said Shaw.

And for that reason Shaw fears the worst.

"My wife is going to be here by herself at night knowing full well where she lives, how to get into this property and how to do it," said Shaw.

Shaw's wife says she has tried to reach out to her son a number of times but she hasn't heard from him since the theft.

