Local cemetery banning cyclists from using popular route Memorial Day Weekend

Complaints are on the rise regarding cyclists being disrespectful while passing through a local cemetery.

River View Cemetery in Sellwood said for the first time, it’s banning cyclists from using the popular route during Memorial Day Weekend.

According to the cemetery, a few cyclists and visitors paying their respects are clashing on the private property.

Thus far, the cemetery has allowed cyclists to pedal through the property, but now the short-cut could be in jeopardy.

The cemetery said more complaints are being made about riders cutting off cars, riding too fast, or yelling at visitors.

“There are a lot of cyclists in Portland and I wouldn’t be surprised if some of them created a problem,” said cyclist Collin Oldham.

“It could just be a very tiny sliver of people, just a few that are sort of ruining it for everybody. Those are people who don’t pay attention to messaging, going through thinking they can do whatever they want,” said Jonathan Maus.

Ride with respect, that’s what bike advocates say cyclists need to keep in mind if they want to continue pedaling through the vital bike route.

“It’s an important connector from the east side to the west side. If you go up Taylor’s Ferry it’s dangerous and there’s not a cycle path that way,” said Oldham.

“It’s time for the city to make a good connection that doesn’t rely on private property. Just be grateful that they have the opportunity to use that path and it can be taken away at a moment’s notice,” said Maus.

Again, cyclists are not allowed to ride through the River View Cemetery during Memorial Day weekend, Friday through Monday.

