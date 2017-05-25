Crews battle large shop fire in Vancouver

A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >
A man driving with "private" license plates was arrested on Highway 26, causing traffic delays Wednesday afternoon.More >
Two men are accused of stealing 30 handguns, cash and jewelry from a Salem couple, and one of the men is related to the couple.More >
Two counselors at an addiction facility in southeastern Pennsylvania died after overdosing on opioids, according to the Chester County District Attorney.More >
Deputies are searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing from his home in Clackamas County near Brightwood Tuesday afternoon.More >
Police have identified the 19-year-old who is presumed to have drowned after jumping into the water at High Rocks Park.More >
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal...More >
Complaints are on the rise regarding cyclists being disrespectful while passing through a local cemetery.More >
A man arrested in connection with a shooting that critically injured a woman in southeast Portland has been sentenced to five years in prison.More >
A special Disney star has sailed its way to Newport for an interactive stay. The Lady Washington, a replica of the original Lady Washington and the official tall ship of Washington state, arrived to Newport on May 17.More >
