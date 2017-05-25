Crews battle large shop fire in Vancouver - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews battle large shop fire in Vancouver

Posted: Updated:
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Fire crews were dispatched to a large fire that sparked inside a two-story shop in Vancouver early Thursday morning.

Vancouver firefighters responded to the scene at Northeast 112th Avenue and Fourth Plain Boulevard around 3:15 a.m.

Crews said flames could be seen coming through the roof of the building.

Firefighters took a defensive stance against the fire. Access to the fire was tough and crews determined it was unsafe for firefighters to go inside the structure.

Crews used about 800 gallons of water to fight the fire and prevent it from spreading to other properties.

Witnesses said two people were living inside the shop but both made it out of the building and left the scene. There have been no reports of injuries.  

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.