Police arrest suspected car thief after officers find him on SE Portland roof

Portland police arrested a 25-year-old man Thursday morning who attempted to get away from officers by climbing the roof of a business in southeast Portland.

Police arrived to the 5800 block of Southeast Foster Road at 3:58 a.m. after neighbors reported seeing a man acting suspicious and peering into homes.

Officers found the man, identified by police as Andrew Jackson Scott, inside a car slumped at the wheel. After additional officers responded to the scene, they attempted to box Scott in with their police cars. But Scott woke up, rammed two cars and sped away.

It was later discovered that the vehicle had been stolen.

Scott left the car a short distance away and ran through several yards, prompting many neighbors to call 911.

Police finally spotted Scott on top of the roof of a fitness center in the 5700 block of Southeast Boise Street.

Portland Fire & Rescue assisted in Scott's arrest by providing officers a ladder to reach him. Police brought Scott down from the roof and took him into custody.

Scott was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on several charges including unlawful use of a vehicle, three counts of hit and run, reckless driving and criminal mischief. He is also being held on an outstanding warrant for second-degree burglary.

