Suspected car thief climbs roof to get away from police in SE Portland

Portland police arrested a man Thursday morning who attempted to get away from officers by climbing the roof of a business in southeast Portland.

Police were called to the area of Southeast 60th Avenue and Carlton Street around 4 a.m. after neighbors reported seeing a man acting suspicious and peering into homes.

Officers found the man inside a car but when they approached, he rammed two cars and sped away.

It was later discovered that the vehicle had been stolen.

The suspect left the car a short distance away and ran through several yards, prompting many neighbors to call 911.

Police finally spotted the man on top of the roof of a fitness center at Southeast 58th Avenue and Foster Road.

Portland Fire & Rescue assisted officers in bringing the suspect down from the roof, where he was taken into custody.

The suspect has not been identified by police.

