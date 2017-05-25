Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Thursday, May 25

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Thursday, May 25:

Asit Rathod is a man of the mountain. Travel Oregon's Snow Sports Expert has more than 140 ski descents on record from the summit of Mount Hood. He spoke to MORE's Molly Riehl about a new kind of adventure you can take to the slopes. Rathod gives us and inside look at the extreme sport of ski mountaineering. He also has a few tips for your own mountaineering journey. If you have any questions for Rathod about mountaineering or any other snow sport, submit them at TravelOregon.com.

