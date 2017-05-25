One injured in Vancouver shooting, suspect sought - KPTV - FOX 12

One injured in Vancouver shooting, suspect sought

VANCOUVER, WA

Vancouver police are searching for a shooting suspect responsible for injuring a man Wednesday night.

Police responded to the incident in the 15300 block of Northeast 20th Street just before 9:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find one man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Police are searching for the suspect, a black man, who fled the scene in a black car, possibly a BMW.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Vancouver Police Department. 

