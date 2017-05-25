Beaverton Clydesdale team earns place in Grand Floral Parade

A Beaverton team of Clydesdales and their owners will soon be strutting their stuff during the Grand Floral Parade as part of the 2017 Portland Rose Festival.

The McInnis family has worked with horses for decades and recently added several Clydesdale horses to their horse-drawn carriage service.

Unlike the famous brown Budweiser Clydesdales, McInnis Classic Clydesdales are black and are difficult to find, according to their owners.

Co-owner Karen DeLoff said the horses are unlike any she has owned before.

“These horses are like an extension of my family,” she said. “I just love them.”

The McInnis Clydesdales have been used for plowing competitions and small parades, but the family said walking in the Grand Floral Parade is the ultimate dream.

“The Rose Parade is kind of the Rose Bowl to us, the Super Bowl,” DeLoff said.

Luckily, the team was chosen to pull the Regence BlueCross BlueShield float in this year’s parade.

The float is a replica of a logging vehicle from 1917 that Regence used a century ago to transport medicine to loggers.

The McInnis family said they are looking forward to the parade and are honored to have their time in the spotlight.

“My grandfather, I think he’d be very proud of where we're at today with the horses and being in the Rose Parade,” said DeLoff. “He’d sure love to sit there and watch them as wave at us as we walk by.”

Be sure to catch the McInnis Classic Clydesdales in the Grand Floral Parade June 10 at 10 a.m. in downtown Portland or watch it live on FOX 12.

