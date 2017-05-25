Peacock visits Beaverton home two months after other bird sighting

It looks like “Peter” the peacock could be back in Beaverton.

In March, Beaverton police posted on Facebook about a wild peacock strolling around yards. Officers named the bird Peter and encouraged the public to leave him alone, saying there was no need to call police unless he was aggressive.

Now, there’s been another peacock sighting in the city.

FOX 12 viewer Cheryl Effenberger-Legg sent photos of a peacock who’d taken up residency on her backyard shed Wednesday night. The bird remained into Thursday morning and was a pretty guest to look at, but was “cawing like crazy” she said.

Effenberger-Legg said she and her husband were woken up at 4:30 a.m. by the bird.

It’s unclear if the peacock is Peter, but the sighting was something Effenberger-Legg enjoyed.

“I’ve lived in Oregon all my life, and never seen a peacock in the suburbs,” she said.

