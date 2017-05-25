New age progression image shows Kyron Horman at 14 years old

Prior age progression image of Kyron Horman released in 2012. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Age progression image of Kyron Horman released by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on Thursday.

A new age progression image released by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children shows what Kyron Horman might look like at 14 years old.

Kyron was last seen at Skyline Elementary School on June 4, 2010 when he was 7 years old.

No arrests have been made in the case, but Kyron's disappearance remains an open investigation.

Investigators have said Kyron's then-stepmother, Terri Horman, was the last person to see him, but she has not been named a suspect.

During her first public interview with People Magazine last year, Terri Horman said she did everything she could to assist in the investigation and blamed failed polygraph tests on a hearing impairment.

Terri Horman also appeared on the "Dr. Phil" show last year.

Kyron's mother Desiree Young has long stated her belief that Terri Horman is responsible for her son's disappearance.

Kyron's father Kaine Horman was granted a restraining order against Terri Horman shortly after his son disappeared in 2010. The couple's divorce was finalized on Dec. 31, 2013.

A $50,000 reward has been offered in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office tip line at 503-261-2847.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children previously released an age progression image of Kyron in 2012.

Thursday is National Missing Children's Day.

