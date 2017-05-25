Police close Oregon City Transit Center, nearby roads due to sus - KPTV - FOX 12

Police close Oregon City Transit Center, nearby roads due to suspicious device

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) -

Police shut down roads and closed the Oregon City Transit Center due to a suspicious device.

A passerby called 911 to report a suspicious device in the downtown area at around 9:55 a.m. 

The immediate area was evacuated and Main Street was blocked from 10th Street to 12th Street for the investigation. The Oregon City Transit Center was also temporarily closed.

The bomb squad responded to the scene to determine if the device is explosive. A bomb squad robot was seen focusing on a car in the area. 

People were advised to avoid the area as a safety precaution.

