Police close Oregon City Transit Center, nearby roads due to suspicious device

Police shut down roads and closed the Oregon City Transit Center due to a suspicious device.

A passerby called 911 to report a suspicious device in the downtown area at around 9:55 a.m.

The immediate area was evacuated and Main Street was blocked from 10th Street to 12th Street for the investigation. The Oregon City Transit Center was also temporarily closed.

The bomb squad responded to the scene to determine if the device is explosive. A bomb squad robot was seen focusing on a car in the area.

People were advised to avoid the area as a safety precaution.

OC Transit Center is temporarily closed for EDU call. OC Police is asking citizens to stay out of the area as a safety precaution. — Oregon City Police (@OCPolice) May 25, 2017

Oregon City Transit Center is closed due to police activity. Lines 32, 33, 34, 35, and 154 are detouring around Main Street. — TriMet (@trimet) May 25, 2017

