Suspicious device in parked car in Oregon City rendered safe after closures, evacuations

Police shut down roads and evacuated buildings due to a suspicious device Thursday.

A passerby called 911 to report a suspicious device in the downtown area at around 9:55 a.m.

Police said the device was inside a parked car on 11th Street near Center Street. The Metro Explosive Disposal Unit responded to the scene and a bomb squad robot was seen focusing on the car.

Several homes and businesses were evacuated and Main Street was blocked from 10th Street to 12th Street for the investigation. The Oregon City Transit Center and Clackamas County Community Corrections were also temporarily closed.

People were advised to avoid the area as a safety precaution.

The device was rendered safe and the area had reopened by 3 p.m.

Detectives are investigating who was associated with the car and why it was parked with a suspicious device inside.

No other details were released about the investigation or what was found in the car.

