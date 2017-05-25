Park officials asking visitors to Hagg Lake to keep safety in mind

Scoggins Valley Park at Hagg Lake is a favorite spot for many during warm weather, and those trying to look out for visitors’ safety hope people coming to the lake will keep safety in mind.

Safety officials say all drownings can be prevented. They want all children to wear life vests and always be watched by an adult. They also warned parents not to rely on swim wings or inflatable toys to help children stay afloat.

“They’re one thing to play with in a kiddy pool in the backyard, but when you’re somewhere out here, and where you’re in water that can go from 18 inches to 3 feet or more, in a matter of a few feet, that’s not something to use,” Forest Grove Fire Division Chief David Nemeyer said.

Safety crews added that regardless of swimming ability, adults should also wear life jackets anytime they are on or near the water, as well. They noted that kiosks are set up with life vests from size infant to adult for visitors to borrow for free near the lake.

“Have fun but be safe, and the only way that you can be safe when recreating around the water is to always wear a life jacket,” Washington County Parks Supervisor told FOX 12. “Make sure your children are within arm’s length. Make sure that you are paying attention to what’s happening and that you are aware of the resources around you that can help you in case there is an emergency.”

As visitors enter the park at Hagg Lake, they can ask for a swim watch to help monitor children. It’s a wristband for parents that can help remind them to be watchful. It also has instructions and a whistle that can be used to alert others if help is needed.

Park officials also said that anyone bringing a life vest to donate on Saturday and Sunday would be able to park for free.

