Three Portland Thorns players named to U.S. Women's National Tea

Three Portland Thorns players named to U.S. Women's National Team roster

PORTLAND, OR

Three Portland Thorns FC players have been named to the U.S. Women's National Team roster ahead of a pair of friendlies next month.

Midfielders Lindsey Horan and Allie Long and defender Meghan Klingenberg will join the team for the matches against Sweden on June 8 and Norway on June 11.

The Sweden match is in Gothenburg at Gamla Ullevi Stadium and will be shown on EPSN2. The Norway match is at Komplett Arena in Sandefjord and will be on FOX.  

Long and Klingenberg both made appearances for the U.S. in friendlies against Russia in April. Long tallied a brace in a 4-0 win over Russia on April 6.

