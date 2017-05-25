Three Portland Thorns players named to U.S. Women's National Team roster

A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >
A man driving with "private" license plates was arrested on Highway 26, causing traffic delays Wednesday afternoon.More >
A man driving with "private" license plates was arrested on Highway 26, causing traffic delays Wednesday afternoon.More >
Two men are accused of stealing 30 handguns, cash and jewelry from a Salem couple, and one of the men is related to the couple.More >
Two men are accused of stealing 30 handguns, cash and jewelry from a Salem couple, and one of the men is related to the couple.More >
Deputies are searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing from his home in Clackamas County near Brightwood Tuesday afternoon.More >
Deputies are searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing from his home in Clackamas County near Brightwood Tuesday afternoon.More >
Two counselors at an addiction facility in southeastern Pennsylvania died after overdosing on opioids, according to the Chester County District Attorney.More >
Two counselors at an addiction facility in southeastern Pennsylvania died after overdosing on opioids, according to the Chester County District Attorney.More >
The Oregon City Police Department reported Thursday morning that a suspicious device was found in the downtown area.More >
The Oregon City Police Department reported Thursday morning that a suspicious device was found in the downtown area.More >
Police have identified the 19-year-old who is presumed to have drowned after jumping into the water at High Rocks Park.More >
Police have identified the 19-year-old who is presumed to have drowned after jumping into the water at High Rocks Park.More >
Fire crews were dispatched to a large fire that sparked inside a shop in Vancouver early Thursday morning. Now neighbors are eager to know what caused the blaze in the first place.More >
Fire crews were dispatched to a large fire that sparked inside a two-story shop in Vancouver early Thursday morning. Now neighbors are eager to know what caused the blaze in the first place.More >
A special Disney star has sailed its way to Newport for an interactive stay. The Lady Washington, a replica of the original Lady Washington and the official tall ship of Washington state, arrived to Newport on May 17.More >
A special Disney star has sailed its way to Newport for an interactive stay. The Lady Washington, a replica of the original Lady Washington and the official tall ship of Washington state, arrived to Newport on May 17.More >
Complaints are on the rise regarding cyclists being disrespectful while passing through a local cemetery.More >
Complaints are on the rise regarding cyclists being disrespectful while passing through a local cemetery.More >
Midfielders Lindsey Horan and Allie Long and defender Meghan Klingenberg will join the U.S. team for the matches against Sweden on June 8 and Norway on June 11.More >
Midfielders Lindsey Horan and Allie Long and defender Meghan Klingenberg will join the U.S. team for the matches against Sweden on June 8 and Norway on June 11.More >
Rivalry week in Major League Soccer doesn't get much bigger than the Cascadia Derby between the past two cup champions; the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders.More >
Rivalry week in Major League Soccer doesn't get much bigger than the Cascadia Derby between the past two cup champions; the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders.More >
Defender Liam Ridgewell scored the equalizer for Portland some four minutes after Atlanta went ahead and the Timbers settled for a 1-1 draw with the expansion United on Sunday.More >
Defender Liam Ridgewell scored the equalizer for Portland some four minutes after Atlanta went ahead and the Timbers settled for a 1-1 draw with the expansion United on Sunday.More >
Thousands of Portland area students filled the corridors of Providence Park Wednesday morning for Providence Health Fitness Day.More >
Thousands of Portland area students filled the corridors of Providence Park Wednesday morning for Providence Health Fitness Day.More >
A plan for a privately funded expansion of Providence Park was given the green light by the Portland City Council Wednesday.More >
A plan for a privately funded expansion of Providence Park was given the green light by the Portland City Council Wednesday.More >
Timbers striker Fanendo Adi has been suspended for Saturday's match against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Providence Park.More >
Timbers striker Fanendo Adi has been suspended for Saturday's match against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Providence Park.More >
Lee Nguyen scored in the 85th minute to pull the New England Revolution into a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Sunday night.More >
Lee Nguyen scored in the 85th minute to pull the New England Revolution into a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Sunday night.More >
Diego Chara scored in the eighth minute for his seventh career goal in seven MLS seasons and the Portland Timbers beat the undermanned L.A. Galaxy 1-0 on Sunday.More >
Diego Chara scored in the eighth minute for his seventh career goal in seven MLS seasons and the Portland Timbers beat the undermanned L.A. Galaxy 1-0 on Sunday.More >
The players have spoken – the Rose City has the best fans in Major League Soccer.More >
The players have spoken – the Rose City has the best fans in Major League Soccer.More >
Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri was voted the MLS Player of the Week for the first week of the season.More >
Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri was voted the MLS Player of the Week for the first week of the season.More >