Kayakers find body of man who went missing after jumping into water at Three Pools

Body recovery operation near the Three Pools recreation area on Thursday. (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Kayakers located the body of a man who went missing after jumping off a cliff into the water at the Three Pools recreational area.

The kayakers contacted the Marion County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday night to report finding the body believed to be the 25-year-old man.

Search efforts were first launched Tuesday afternoon when the man, who was swimming with friends at the popular destination in Marion County, went under the water and did not resurface.

The search operation was later suspended due to high waters and treacherous conditions.

Following up on the report from the kayakers, rescue team members from the Salem Police Department and the Jefferson Fire Department waded out into the water Thursday morning and recovered the man's body.

The man's name has not been released as deputies said they have been unable to contact his family.

The North Fork area of the Santiam River is a popular remote location with little to no cell phone service. There are two 911 call boxes located along the roadway, one on the Elk Horn Fire Station and another at the entrance to Salmon Falls Park.

Visitors are advised to use caution and come prepared when visiting the area.

