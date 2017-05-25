Teacher in S. Oregon accused of taking inappropriate photos of students in classroom

A teacher in southern Oregon is accused of tacking inappropriate photos of students in the classroom.

Several students at Brixner Junior High School in Klamath Falls told investigators they witnessed Matthew L. Walker, 36, of Klamath Falls, taking the photos.

The incidents were reported to have occurred twice last week.

A search warrant was obtained and executed Tuesday leading to Walker's arrest.

Walker was booked into the Klamath County Jail on the charge of invasion of personal privacy.

Walker is listed on the Klamath County School District staff directory as a math teacher for grades seven and eight.

No other details were released about the investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.