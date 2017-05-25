Campsites at Oregon state parks 'virtually full' for holiday weekend

With the beautiful weather expected for Memorial Day weekend, campsites at Oregon state parks are “virtually full.”

As of 1:00 p.m. Thursday, a spokesperson for the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department told FOX 12 there were only two sites available across the state, one at Milo McIver State Park near Estacada and the other at Farewell Bend State Park near Ontario.

There are more than 50 state campgrounds offering a total of 5,800 sites in Oregon. While some are first-come-first-served, roughly 3,500 of them do take reservations, and they go fast.

Campers at L. L. Stub Stewart State Park near Buxton told FOX 12 Thursday they made their reservations for this weekend nine months ago.

“The first day that it opens, because you can’t get in otherwise,” camper Sophie Badger from Albany explained.

Badger and her husband Jerry said they were looking forward to spending some time with friends, hiking and enjoying the great outdoors.

A few campsites down, Tina and Daryl Britzius said they made their reservations nine months ago, too.

“8:00 in the morning, you get up and you dial the number,” Tina said. “And you’re lucky if you get your spot.”

Even though it’s been a wet spring, state officials warn that Oregon is heading into fire season. They ask that anyone heading out to camp this weekend remember to keep their campfires contained to designated fire pits and to make sure they have water, a bucket and a shovel in case the flames get out of control.

For would-be campers that don’t have a reservation for this weekend, State Parks Day is coming up on June 3, and to celebrate, Oregon Parks and Rec is offering free camping and day-use parking that day. The campsite rental fee will be waived, but the $8 transaction fee will still apply, and reservations have to be made by 5:00 p.m. the night before.

To learn more, call 800-452-5687 or visit OregonStateParks.org.

