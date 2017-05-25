Milwaukie police searching for man accused of flashing teen girl

The Milwaukie Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of exposing himself to a teenage girl.

The teen reported the incident Wednesday night. She told police the suspect had followed her to the area of Southeast 42nd Avenue and Southeast Harrison Street earlier in the night, then exposed himself from a vehicle.

The girl said the suspect then continued to follow her until she could hide and call fro help.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 30s, possibly Hispanic, with black hair about 2 to 3 inches in length. They said he was wearing a white t-shirt and tan shorts and was driving an older model SUV of station wagon-type vehicle that was black in color and had a roof rack with bluish white, possibly LED lights.

Investigators added that the girl said she heard loud rap music coming from the vehicle and that the back windows were tinted a darker shade that the front windows.

The Milwaukie Police Department is asking anyone with information relating to this incident to please call them at 503-786-7500.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.