Portland police arrest man accused of throwing bodily fluid on women at grocery stores

Surveillance image of suspect accused of throwing semen on women at grocery stores. (Portland Police Bureau)

Police have arrested a man accused of throwing bodily fluid on women at grocery stores in the Portland area.

The Portland Police Bureau asked for the public's help last week tracking down the suspect. A surveillance image was released of the man and his car from the Safeway store on Southwest Barbur Boulevard on April 5.

Police said there were two incidents at southwest Portland grocery stores and similar cases in Beaverton and Milwaukie.

Investigators said the man followed unsuspecting women in a store, threw semen on them and walked away.

On Thursday, Portland police confirmed an arrest had been made in the case. The suspect's name and details of the arrest were not immediately released.

Police on scene now taking pictures of white sedan that fits the description of the car suspect was driving @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/8XLMfz8pqJ — Amber Diaz (@AmberDiazFOX12) May 26, 2017

