Kyron Horman's mother speaks out on behalf of all missing children in Oregon

It seems like Desiree Young is stuck in a time capsule. She’s wearing the same white T-shirt and the same button from seven years ago – both of which show a picture of her son and the word “MISSING” in bold, red letters.

That’s because there is still no sign of Kyron Horman or any information about who may have taken him. But each day, Young still thinks about having Kyron back home.



“The other day, I heard one of his favorite songs and I could just picture us dancing around the living room again,” said Young, wiping away tears. “And I just want to have those moments and those memories back.”



June 4 will mark seven year anniversary of Kyron’s disappearance. He vanished shortly after a science fair at Skyline School in northwest Portland, sparking the biggest search and investigation in Oregon’s history.

Kyron’s case might be famous but it is not unique. Right now, there are more than 450 children and adults missing in Oregon.

Young spoke to a small crowd in Salem on Thursday at the Oregon State Police Safe Kids event. She wants to make sure people don’t forget, especially since the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children just released a new rendering of what Kyron might look like now at age 14.



“We want everybody to re-share his photo, his flier and get his story out there again. Not only just of Kyron, of all the missing children in Oregon. We need to make sure these kids get to come home," Young said.



Although police have never named Kyron’s step-mother Terri Horman as an official suspect, Young has never minced words. She believes Terri Horman is responsible for Kyron’s disappearance and she vows to get answers.



“Time is running out and Terri’s going to be held accountable,” said a determined Young. “I’m confident in that. And she can’t help but be herself and that’s what I’m relying on.”



Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office detectives say Kyron’s case is still very much an active investigation.

