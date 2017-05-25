Local triathlete with multiple sclerosis training for 930-mile bike race

A local triathlete is preparing for a remarkable bike race and he's doing it as he battles multiple sclerosis.

Chris Ramsey, 44, is training for Race Across the West, a 930-mile bike ride from southern California to Colorado.

Officials believe Ramsey is the first person with MS to attempt the race solo.

"Some of the elite cyclists do 200 miles in one day. Chris is going to attempt to do 300-plus miles in a 24-hour period and he's doing that times three days and doing that with multiple sclerosis," said Kerry Kuehl, M.D., a health promotion and sports medicine physician who directs the OHSU Human Performance Laboratory.

Ramsey, who had been competing in triathlons for 15 years before being diagnosed with MS, has spent over 700 hours training on his bike to prepare for the race. He says even when doubt creeps in about his abilities, he continues to find hope and persistence.

"It's getting a bit daunting what I'm really actually about to do. It all sounds good on paper but it gets a little bit more frightening now that we're less than three weeks from the start," said Ramsey. "It's gonna take, MS is going to take, but if you can find those things that you can still hope for, dream for and prepare for, the sky is still the limit."

Besides pushing his physical limitations, Ramsey hopes the 930-mile race will raise awareness for MS and inspire others.

The Race Across the West is set to begin on June 13.

