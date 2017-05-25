State approves resubmitted requests for tuition increases at UO, PSU

After initially blocking tuition increases at Portland State University and the University of Oregon, the state has approved resubmitted requests.

On Thursday, Oregon's Higher Education Coordinating Commission (HECC) voted to increase in-state tuition 8.37 percent at PSU and 11.48 percent at UO for the 2017-18 school year.

The HECC rejected PSU's and UO's proposed increases on May but at the request of school leaders, the commission met to give a second detailed consideration for the proposed tuition increase.

Commissioners voted to approve the increase after receiving assurances from the schools that they would lower tuition if Oregon lawmakers increase state investment in higher education, if they keep students involved in the tuition process, and agree to help low-income and underserved students balance tuition increases with budget cuts.

