Portland police arrest man accused of dozens of sex crimes

A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday by Portland Police Bureau Sex Crime Unit detectives on 55 charges related to sex crimes.

Police said Thomas Walter Oliver was booked into the Multnomah County Jail after a grand jury indicted him on the high number of sex charges. His bail was set at $5,395,000.

According to court documents, the 55 counts span across nearly a decade, from June 2007 to March 2016. Charges against Oliver include rape, kidnapping and using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.

An investigation into Oliver was launched after detectives received reports of criminal sexual behavior to six different victims. The victims, who are all female, include sex trafficking victims, domestic relationships, and friends of Oliver. The six victims are both adults and juveniles.

Detectives believe Oliver may have had sexual contact with more victims based on preliminary investigation findings.

Because the investigation is sensitive in nature, police said they would not be releasing any additional details.

Oliver will be arraigned on Friday morning.

Anyone with information on Oliver or the investigation is asked to contact Detective Nathan Sheppard at 503-209-0943 or nathan.sheppard@portlandoregon.gov.

For any victims of sexual assault, the Portland Police Bureau provides several services including resource referrals, a crisis line, victim advocacy and local self-defense classes.

