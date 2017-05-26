Portland videographer facing dozens of charges in sex crimes investigation

A well-known videographer in Portland was arrested by Portland Police Bureau Sex Crime Unit detectives on 55 charges related to sex crimes.

Police said Thomas Walter Oliver, 35, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Thursday after a grand jury indicted him on dozens of charges. He was arraigned in court Friday and pleaded not guilty.

His bail was set at more than $5 million.

According to court documents, the 55 counts span across nearly a decade, from June 2007 to March 2016. Charges against Oliver include rape, kidnapping and using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.

An investigation into Oliver was launched after detectives received reports of criminal sexual behavior involving six different victims. The victims are sex trafficking victims, women from domestic relationships and friends of Oliver, according to investigators. Police said the victims include women and girls.

As word of his arrest spread Friday, detectives said more victims came forward.

Oliver is well known in Portland's music community as a founding member of the videography company, Into the Woods.

Hannah Gregg with Into the Woods released a statement to FOX 12 on Friday saying, "I am sickened to think that Into the Woods could have created any opportunities for Tom Oliver to meet new victims. My goal was always to create a positive collective where we could elevate music we loved and make cool videos. The fact that we were inadvertently working with a sexual predator who caused so much harm to people is something that's going to take me a long time to come to terms with. My utmost admiration goes out to his victims for speaking out, and I wish them peace and healing."

Court documents state Oliver lives with his girlfriend and their 7-month-old daughter.

Anyone with information on Oliver or the investigation is asked to contact Detective Nathan Sheppard at 503-209-0943 or nathan.sheppard@portlandoregon.gov.

For any victims of sexual assault, the Portland Police Bureau provides several services including resource referrals, a crisis line, victim advocacy and local self-defense classes.

