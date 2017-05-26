FOX 12 gets sneak peek at Disney’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ attraction

Stephanie Kralevich was down in Anaheim, California at Disney California Adventure Park getting an inside look at their newest attraction called Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

The ride is set to open Saturday is sure to attract Marvel and superhero fans alike. Guests can soar through an intergalactic, free-falling adventure complete with visual effects and music based off of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” film franchise.

The opening of Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission BREAKOUT! kicks off Disneyland’s Summer of Heroes. Summer visitors will have multiple opportunities to see some of their favorite Marvel superheroes.

To learn more about the Summer of Heroes, visit Disneyland.Disney.Go.com.

