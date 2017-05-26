Sheriff: Man attacks deputy near Beaverton middle school, school - KPTV - FOX 12

Sheriff: Man attacks deputy near Beaverton middle school, school temporarily placed in lockdown

A Beaverton middle school was placed in lockdown as a precaution Friday after a Washington County deputy was allegedly assaulted by a man in the area.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call regarding a suspicious person near a McDonald’s restaurant at Southwest 176th Avenue and Farmington Road near Mountain View Middle School.

A deputy arrived and approached the man. The suspect then attacked and assaulted the deputy before taking off on foot. It is believed the suspect may have had a warrant out for his arrest.

The man was caught a short time later by Hillsboro K-9 officer Blazer on Remington Drive. 

Mountain View Middle School was briefly placed in lockdown as a precaution. School activities have now resumed. 

The deputy was not seriously injured. 

