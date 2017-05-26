Sheriff: Wanted man assaults deputy, caught hiding near Aloha sc - KPTV - FOX 12

Sheriff: Wanted man assaults deputy, caught hiding near Aloha school by K-9 Blazer

Hillsboro K-9 Officer Blazer Hillsboro K-9 Officer Blazer
Hayden Landry Davis, jail booking photo Hayden Landry Davis, jail booking photo
A man with a felony warrant assaulted a Washington County deputy and ran away, but the suspect was caught hiding near a school by a police K-9, according to investigators.

The incident began at 7:13 a.m. Friday when deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person at the Farmington Center on the 17400 block of Farmington Road in Aloha.

A deputy spotted 24-year-old Hayden Landry Davis and learned he had a warrant for his arrest.

While attempting to arrest Davis, investigators said Davis assaulted the deputy.

Law enforcement surrounded the area and placed nearby Mountain View Middle School on lockdown. Students were not in class Friday, according to deputies.

Hillsboro Officer Matt Schmidt and his K-9 partner Blazer responded to assist in searching for Davis.

Blazer led deputies to a home bordering Mountain View Middle School. Deputies said Davis was found hiding outside the home.

Davis was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of assault on a peace officer, and resisting arrest, as well as his warrant.

The deputy who was assaulted, Ryan Tack, suffered cuts and bruises to his head and arms, but he will make a full recovery, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. 

