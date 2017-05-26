CityFair kicks off on Portland waterfront with food, fun and rides

The Portland Rose Festival will soon be in full swing as Memorial Day Weekend always means the start of the annual festival.

FOX 12’s Debra Gil got a first look Friday morning of all the fun at CityFair, which opens at Governor Tom McCall Waterfront Park at 5 p.m.

The family-friendly event boasts fair food, entertainment and carnival rides. CityFair runs three weekends: May 26 to May 29, June 2 to June 4 and June 9 to June 11.

More information about CityFair, such as ticket prices and schedules, can be found on the Rose Festival website.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.