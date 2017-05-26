CityFair kicks off on Portland waterfront with food, fun and rid - KPTV - FOX 12

CityFair kicks off on Portland waterfront with food, fun and rides

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The Portland Rose Festival will soon be in full swing as Memorial Day Weekend always means the start of the annual festival.

FOX 12’s Debra Gil got a first look Friday morning of all the fun at CityFair, which opens at Governor Tom McCall Waterfront Park at 5 p.m.

The family-friendly event boasts fair food, entertainment and carnival rides. CityFair runs three weekends: May 26 to May 29, June 2 to June 4 and June 9 to June 11.

More information about CityFair, such as ticket prices and schedules, can be found on the Rose Festival website

