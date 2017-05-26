MORE’s Stephanie Kralevich drops into ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ themed attraction

Stephanie Kralevich was down at in Anaheim, California at Disney California Adventure Park getting an inside look at their newest attraction called Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

Guests can soar through an intergalactic, free-falling adventure complete with visual effects and music based off the “Guardians of the Galaxy” film franchise.

The attraction has six scenes featuring Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Groot that are randomly selected for each ride, giving guests a unique experience every time they strap in.

The ride is set to open Saturday is sure to attract Marvel and superhero fans alike.

