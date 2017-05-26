Disney kicks off ‘Summer of Heroes’

It looks like the summer months at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim will be bursting with all types of superheroes.

Beginning with the opening of the new Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission BREAKOUT! attraction, guests can meet up with some of their favorite Marvel characters and experience all sorts of thrilling superhero activities.

Visitors will have the chance to train with Black Widow, dance with Star-Lord and Gamora and, meet the legendary Captain America and more.

To learn more about the Summer of Heroes, visit the Disneyland website.

