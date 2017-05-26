Portland area events planned for Memorial Day weekend

Monday marks Memorial Day, the annual day of remembrance for fallen members of the U.S. armed forces. Memorial Day is a federal holiday observed the last Monday of May.

While many plan to spend the long weekend out of town, there are a several events going on in the Portland metro area for those who have opted for a staycation.

The Portland Rose Festival’s CityFair starts its 3-weekend run Friday at 5 p.m. on Governor Tom McCall Waterfront. The annual fair offers family-friendly fun, food and entertainment.

The Lady Washington, a ship featured in the first film of Disney’s “Pirates” franchise, is open to the public in Newport through Memorial Day weekend.

On Monday, the Oregon Zoo will be free for military veterans, active military personnel and their families. To have the cost of admission waived, visitors must show military-related ID.

EastBurn, a restaurant on East Burnside, is holding a Monday brunch.

Deals and discounts Memorial Day have become traditional with the holiday over the years. Some Portland spots holding sales include Footwise on Northeast Broadway Street and Rogue Ales & Spirits on Southeast 9th Avenue.

And for those who want to salute those who have served, the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs has a list of ceremonies across the state taking place Monday on its website.

For more information on holiday weekend events, check out the FOX 12 event calendar, which is constantly updated with happenings around Portland.

