Counterfeit bills with Chinese characters being used throughout Pacific Northwest

Counterfeit U.S. currency with Chinese characters printed on the bills is being used in southern Oregon and throughout the Pacific Northwest.

The Klamath County Sheriff's Office reported Friday that the counterfeit $20 and $100 bills are making the rounds in the Klamath Falls community.

The bills appear normal, according to investigators, except for poor paper quality and unique Chinese characters printed on the front and back in bright pink or red ink.

Investigators said it's not clear how they began circulating in southern Oregon, but detectives have learned the bills have also been passed recently throughout the Pacific Northwest and have been successfully used to purchase products from businesses.

Anyone who comes across one of the fake bills is urged to contact their local law enforcement office.

