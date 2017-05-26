Hazmat crew responds to Tigard HS after students faint; no chemical exposure found

A hazmat crew responded to Tigard High School after three students in a ceramics class complained of breathing issues and two of them fainted.

Emergency crews responded to the school at around 11 a.m. Friday.

The students who fainted were conscious when paramedics arrived. One of them was taken by ambulance to the hospital as a precaution. The other student was taken by a parent to the doctor to get checked out.

The third student who complained of breathing issues went home with a parent.

The classroom was evacuated and the HVAC system was shut off.

A hazmat crew conducted an investigation and found that no chemical exposure took place.

A Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue spokesperson said the students are believed to have become light-headed due to a prolonged period of standing while working on their projects.

The ceramics classroom was deemed safe for classes to continue.

