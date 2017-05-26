Warm weather brings boating season, water warnings from law enforcement

With summerlike temperatures expected for Memorial Day weekend, deputies are predicting their busiest weekend of the year so far.

Anyone planning on going boating or swimming is encouraged by law enforcement to be safe. Authorities will be on the water patrolling the Willamette and Clackamas Rivers.

It’s not even June, but Clackamas County deputy Adam Tingey has already spent some time doing one of the worst parts of his job – looking for the body of a swimmer that recently went missing and is presumed dead.

“It’s all tragic and I’ve never recovered a drowning victim that was wearing a life jacket,” said Tingey.

Tingey is hoping boaters and swimmers will put safety above all else over the holiday weekend.

“We have year after year, the same places people drowning, for making the same mistakes. It’s sad and it’s frustrating because you want – or our whole job is to save lives – to help people, but there’s only so much you can do.”

We are happy to work with @KandraKPTV to get the word out on water and boat safety this morning. #WorkingTogether pic.twitter.com/KFuGMPFQsv — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) May 26, 2017

Deputies know boaters and swimmers may feel well-quipped and think they are ready for the water, but still urge caution.

With an especially brutal winter and wet spring, local rivers are at higher levels than normal.

Oregon law says all adults must have life jackets on a boat and children 12 and younger must wear those life jackets while on a boat or other watercraft.

For anyone considering partying on a boat, authorities will be patrolling for boating DUI enforcement. Also, no one is allowed to use marijuana while on bodies of water such as lakes and rivers as they are considered public spaces.

