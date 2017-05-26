Pedestrian hit by driver, critically injured in north Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Pedestrian hit by driver, critically injured in north Portland

A pedestrian was hit by a driver in north Portland and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to North Interstate Avenue near Larrabee Avenue at 11:13 a.m. Friday.

A man was found at the scene suffering from traumatic injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The southbound Interstate Avenue approach to the Broadway Bridge was closed for the investigation.

