Disney's fifth installment in 'Pirates' franchise hits theaters

Captain Jack Sparrow is back in "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dean Men Tell No Tales," and he faces a new nemesis played by Oscar-winner Javier Bardem.

MORE's Molly Riehl shares what audiences can expect from the new film, including action, adventure and fun.

The cast talked about how much they enjoyed working on the newest 'Pirates' and being part of a Disney series.

MORE's executive producer Janie saw an advanced screening of the movie and said it was great to see old and new characters alike and the special effects were well done.

